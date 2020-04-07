Select Page
Dealgan House launch recruitment drive for additional staff

Apr 7, 2020 | , ,

Dealgan House have begun recruiting for additional staff to help them through the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Toberona facility said: “Due to increases in demand we are looking for the following temporary staff to help us over this period.

  • Care Assistants
  • Nurses
  • Kitchen Assistants
  • Housekeepers
  • Volunteers (for social aspects)

“If you or someone you know would be interested please contact us on here, recruitment@dealganhouse.ie or call (042)9355016.

“Please note: Garda vetting will be required which we will facilitate.”