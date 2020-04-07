Dealgan House launch recruitment drive for additional staff

Dealgan House have begun recruiting for additional staff to help them through the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Toberona facility said: “Due to increases in demand we are looking for the following temporary staff to help us over this period.

Care Assistants

Nurses

Kitchen Assistants

Housekeepers

Volunteers (for social aspects)

“If you or someone you know would be interested please contact us on here, recruitment@dealganhouse.ie or call (042)9355016.

“Please note: Garda vetting will be required which we will facilitate.”