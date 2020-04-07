Dealgan House launch recruitment drive for additional staff
Dealgan House have begun recruiting for additional staff to help them through the current Covid-19 pandemic.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Toberona facility said: “Due to increases in demand we are looking for the following temporary staff to help us over this period.
- Care Assistants
- Nurses
- Kitchen Assistants
- Housekeepers
- Volunteers (for social aspects)
“If you or someone you know would be interested please contact us on here, recruitment@dealganhouse.ie or call (042)9355016.
“Please note: Garda vetting will be required which we will facilitate.”