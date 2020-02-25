Dear Dundalk exhibition to launch in County Library this evening

A new art exhibition featuring ink drawings of historical and well known buildings and monuments in Dundalk will open in the Louth County Library on Roden Place this evening.

‘Dear Dundalk’ is a 12 day exhibition featuring the works of local artist Miriam Fox.

It will launch at 6.30pm this evening and will remain open until March 7th.

The exhibition features in drawings of local buildings including:

The Court House

St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church

Old Library

Green Church/St Nicholas Parish Church

St Nicholas Church

Old Signal Cabin, Clarke’s Train Station

Kelly’s Monument

Maxwell Cottages

Town Hall

Quay Street Station

For more information on the exhibition check out Miriam Fox’s Facebook page here.