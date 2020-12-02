Death occurs of well known local barber Billy Lawless

The death has occurred of well known local barber Billy Lawless.

Billy, from Brook Street, was best known for running W. Lawless Barbers on Park Street for many years.

Founded by his dad Willie, Billy would later run the shop alongside his late brother Pat and was still working when the business celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Now run by Ramona Grabowska, W. Lawless continues to trade although Billy had been retired for a number of years. The pair are pictured together above.

During his time there, the shop became well known for its sporting memorabilia.

Billy passed away peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Tuesday. Predeceased by wife Marie (née Mathews), son Paul and siblings Pat, Norah, Nan and Geraldine, he is survived by children Kevin, Liam and Sinead, grandchildren Ciaran, Dáire, Áine, Marie, Gerard, Liam, Niamh and Pádraig, great-grandchild Ronan and sister Sheila Lynch. Billy will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandson, sister, son-in-law Paddy McKeever, daughters-in-law Oreena and Geraldine, brother-in-law Phil, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Government guidelines Billy’s Funeral will take place privately on Friday in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am, followed by private Cremation. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown. There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Billy’s cortège will leave the Family home on the way to the Church. Please keep your social distance.

Shandell Kelly put the below video together to mark the 100th anniversary of W. Lawless’ five years ago.