Decent run of weather on the way for this weekend and into next week

A “decent run of weather” is on the way.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather, in their latest forecast for the weekend ahead.

Louth Weather’s assessment for the coming weekend was: “Not perfect, but a decent run of weather on the way. Certainly a big improvement over recent wet, dull and cloudy conditions.

SUMMARY

Temperatures around or slightly above average

Apart from the odd shower, there will be very little rain

Lighter than average winds

Average sunshine

“BACKGROUND – High pressure creeps slowly closer to us in the days ahead. Nothing strong with pressure averaging around 1020hPa but enough to bring a gradual (and welcomed) improvement in our weather.

“THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy today, but some decent sunny breaks developing this afternoon. Dry. Moderate westerly winds. Warm where the sun breaks through at 22°C.

A few clear spells tonight, but overall cloudy and dry.

“FRIDAY – Dull and cloudy. Some light rain on and off, most likely in the late afternoon and early evening. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max 18°C.

“SATURDAY – Most areas staying dry with just the odd shower in the afternoon. A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate westerly winds. Max 17°C.

“SUNDAY – Sunnier than Saturday. Dry with a mix of clouds and long sunny spells. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 18°C.

“MONDAY – Dry. Cloud and sunny spells. Light westerly winds. Max 18°C.

“TUESDAY – More dry weather with some decent periods of sunshine. Hardly any wind. Max 19°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – No heatwave, but decent enough weather looks set to continue with dry conditions and some sunny weather.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.