Decent run of weather on the way for this weekend and into next week
A “decent run of weather” is on the way.
That’s the verdict of Louth Weather, in their latest forecast for the weekend ahead.
Louth Weather’s assessment for the coming weekend was: “Not perfect, but a decent run of weather on the way. Certainly a big improvement over recent wet, dull and cloudy conditions.
SUMMARY
- Temperatures around or slightly above average
- Apart from the odd shower, there will be very little rain
- Lighter than average winds
- Average sunshine
“BACKGROUND – High pressure creeps slowly closer to us in the days ahead. Nothing strong with pressure averaging around 1020hPa but enough to bring a gradual (and welcomed) improvement in our weather.
“THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy today, but some decent sunny breaks developing this afternoon. Dry. Moderate westerly winds. Warm where the sun breaks through at 22°C.
A few clear spells tonight, but overall cloudy and dry.
“FRIDAY – Dull and cloudy. Some light rain on and off, most likely in the late afternoon and early evening. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max 18°C.
“SATURDAY – Most areas staying dry with just the odd shower in the afternoon. A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate westerly winds. Max 17°C.
“SUNDAY – Sunnier than Saturday. Dry with a mix of clouds and long sunny spells. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 18°C.
“MONDAY – Dry. Cloud and sunny spells. Light westerly winds. Max 18°C.
“TUESDAY – More dry weather with some decent periods of sunshine. Hardly any wind. Max 19°C.
“FURTHER OUTLOOK – No heatwave, but decent enough weather looks set to continue with dry conditions and some sunny weather.”
You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.