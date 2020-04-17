Decent run of weather set to continue into the weekend and early next week

Our ongoing run of good weather is set to continue into the weekend and early next week.

While cool easterly winds will mean it will not be as good as last weekend, Louth Weather still expects decent weather over the coming days.

In their latest update, the local forecaster said: “SUMMARY – Not perfect, as we will have cool easterly winds at times, but overall our long run of decent weather is set to continue.

“BACKGROUND – High pressure remains the dominant influence on our weather. A weakening area of low pressure pushes up from the south late Friday / early Saturday, with some light rain possible. Next week, a ridge of high pressure extending from Scandinavia will be replaced mid week by yet another high, this time from the West.

“FRIDAY – More cloud about but still some long spells of sunshine. Dry overall, but there’s a slight risk of some light rain coming our way late in the day. Easterly winds will be stronger and with temperatures back a few degrees on Thursday, it will feel much cooler.

“SATURDAY – Generally cloudy but dry. Moderate to fresh easterly winds. Max 10°C, but feeling more like just 6°C in the wind.

“SUNDAY – A mix of cloud and some sunny spells. Dry. Moderate easterly winds. Max 13°C.

“NEXT WEEK – High pressure remains close by, so our run of decent weather looks set to continue. However, with winds from an east or northeasterly direction, it will be cool.

“UV values now up to 5 during the middle of the day, so please use sun protection. Also the ongoing risk of wildfires continues.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.