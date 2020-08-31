Decent start to a new season on the local weather front

The meteorological summer ends today but it won’t be a bad week on the local weather front to start the new season.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – Around or slightly below average

Rainfall – Apart from Wednesday, very little rain

Sunshine – Below average, Monday and Friday best

Wind – Windier than normal, but nothing severe

Sunrise – 6.35am

Sunset – 8.15pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure dominates on Monday and weakens Tuesday. Wednesday sees Atlantic rain fronts cross the country. From Thursday on, high pressure to the SW dominates, but it’s too far away to have total control.

“MONDAY – Dry with lots of sunshine today. Feeling pleasant in the sun, but cooler near the coast in a moderate SE wind. Max 16°C. Cloudy tonight with some light rain at times. Minimum 14°C.

“TUESDAY – Cloudy and mostly dry, with just some light patchy rain at times. Dry and brighter towards evening. Moderate southerly winds. Max 17°C.

“WEDNESDAY – A mix of sunny spells and showers. The showers may merge into longer spells of rain, especially during the morning. Fresh southerly winds. Max 19°C.

“THURSDAY – Most areas dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Fresh southerly winds. Max 18°C.

“FRIDAY – A mix of clouds and sunny spells. Overall dry but a few shows possible in the afternoon. Fresh occasionally strong SW winds. Max 17°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications not looking bad. A few showers about but overall dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Still windy in Saturday but easing on Sunday. Max 17°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – No major change. High pressure dominates Monday and Tuesday (7 and 8 September), then it’s back to middle-of-the-road weather.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.