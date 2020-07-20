Decent week ahead but not exactly ‘proper summer-like weather’

It’s due to be a decent enough week on the local weather front but not exactly “proper summer-like weather”.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “BACKGROUND – A similar setup to last week, with high pressure closer than it has been of late, but not close enough to bring some proper summer-like weather.

“MONDAY – A mix of clouds and sunny spells today. Dry in most places with just the odd shower. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 18°C. Dry with some clear spells Monday night. Light winds.

“TUESDAY – A sunny morning. Turning cloudier for the afternoon and evening. Many areas dry but a few showers possible late afternoon. Light SW winds. Max 18°C.

“WEDNESDAY – A damp start but the afternoon and evening should be cloudy and dry. Moderate, occasionally fresh, SW winds. Max 19°C.

“THURSDAY – A cloudy but mostly dry day. Moderate West to Northwest winds. Max 19°C.

“FRIDAY – Mostly cloudy but dry. Moderate SE winds. Max 17°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications suggest a mix of sunny spells and showers. Moderate SW winds. Max 18°C.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.