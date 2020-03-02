Decent week of weather forecast for next seven days

It’s due to be a better week this week than of late with rainfall below average and plenty of sunshine.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

While things will be relatively good overall, frost is expected most nights.

Louth Weather said in their summary: “An improvement over recent weeks. With the exception of Wednesday, it won’t be a bad week. Rainfall below average, less wind than recently and even some decent sunshine in the mix. Slightly cooler than average with frost at night.

“BACKGROUND: While The Atlantic continues to control our weather for yet another week, it’s much weaker than it was through February. The jetstream is not as strong and will position away to the south of Ireland. The only low pressure areas that affect us this week will cross Ireland on Wednesday and Sunday but these will be weak.

“MONDAY: Dry with some sunny spells this morning. Cloudier with a mix of showers and sunny spells this afternoon. Dry this evening. Moderate westerly winds. Cool at 6°C. Dry tonight but cloudier than last night which should prevent a widespread frost.

“TUESDAY – Similar to Monday with perhaps a slight improvement (fewer showers and more sunshine likely). Frosty Tuesday night where skies clear.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy with rain through the afternoon. Light to moderate variable winds. Cool at 6°C.

“THURSDAY – Some sunny spells but mostly cloudy. Dry. Light to moderate SW winds. Max 7°C.

“FRIDAY – The odd shower but overall dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate occasionally fresh westerly winds. Max 8°C.

“SATURDAY and SUNDAY – A big difference in the computer models for next weekend, so a lot of uncertainty as to how it will pan out. A weak area of low pressure will pass close to Ireland. No strong winds, but the exact track of the associated rain fronts is uncertain. My best guess at this stage is for some light rain but good dry periods too.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – The Atlantic looks set to continue dominating our weather but in a more subdued way. So nothing too bad, but nothing great either.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.