Delight for Foran family as Gerry beats Covid-19

There has been so much bad news surrounding Covid-19 recently that the good news stories can be overlooked.

One such story is that of well known local singer and poet, Gerry Foran, who is returning to Dealgan House Nursing Home today having beaten the deadly virus.

The 78-year-old, a former singer in show band Paragon 7, spent much of the last month battling Covid-19 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Son Alan has reported that he has now overcome the virus and will be returning to Dundalk today.

He said: “Almost 30 days ago, he contracted Covid-19 and spent that time in the Lourdes in Drogheda. As ill and as tough as his journey was he remained positive and finally beat the virus.

“He returns to Dealgan House today and is looking forward to getting back to his own version of normality in the place he now calls home.”

Well done Gerry and may you remain in good health for many years to come!