Demesne Shopping Centre placed up for sale

The Demesne Shopping Centre in Dundalk has been placed up for sale.

The retail units on the Demesne Road are being sold by local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll for an undisclosed sum.

According to selling agent Brian Carroll, the sale offers a “unique investment opportunity which offers undoubtably one of Dundalk’s finest re-development opportunities in recent years.”

Sitting on a 0.4 acre site, the Demesne Shopping Centre comprises an imposing multi let commercial investment containing 11 ground floor retail units with two upper floors of office accommodation and a rear yard comprising two additional workshop / store units.

The total floor area extends to approximately 11,897 sq ft. The property has the added benefit of having its own on site customer car parking providing 22 spaces.

Established occupiers include Gray’s Jewellers, Haughey’s Pharmacy, E-Cigarettes, Mega Pump, Campbell Medical and Headlines Hairdressers.

The property is generating a significant income of over €122,000 per annum from 11 tenancies with an opportunity to increase revenues through strategic asset management and also future redevelopment (subject to planning permission) given the low rise building style and site density ratios. The entire is for sale on an investment basis with the tenants remaining unaffected and subject to existing lease agreements.

