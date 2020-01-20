Des Dunleavy appointed new Player Liaison Officer at Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC have announced the appointment of long-term club volunteer Des Dunleavy as the club’s new Player Liaison Officer.

A native of Inver in Donegal, Des – pictured above with Sean Gannon and Darragh Leahy before Friday night’s win over UCD – is a retired former manager of Permanent TSB.

Since becoming involved with Dundalk FC in 2013, he has represented the club on the FAI Council and has been the UEFA Delegate Liaison Officer for the past six years.

Des will fulfil a key role in helping players integrate into the town and community, providing them with day-to-day assistance in areas such as housing, banking arrangements and vehicle hire.

“My role is to support the players, especially new signings, with any issues that they have off the field so they can concentrate fully on their football,” he told dundalkfc.com.

“This week, for example, we got Will Patching set up with a PPS number and a bank account. It’s the little things like that which can help a player settle into their new environment just that little bit quicker and allow them to focus solely on their football.”

“Des is, and always has been, a friend of the team and has always been there to help our players and staff around the town,” said Dundalk manager Vinny Perth.

“It’s great that we have formalised this role and all of the players at our club will know that there’s someone of Des’ standing on hand to help them in any way possible. This is another sign of progress at the club that I really welcome.”