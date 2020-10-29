Digiweb announce acquisition of telecoms and security firm Ripplecom

The Dundalk-based Digiweb Group have today announced the acquisition of fellow Irish telecoms and security company Ripplecom.

Since 2009, Ripplecom have been providing telecoms and security services to many leading Irish business and public sector organisations, and to residential users from their base in Limerick. The Ripplecom team are the connectivity powerhouse service behind well-known companies such as Glanbia, Barry Group, Regeneron and the Department of Education.

“I am delighted to welcome the Ripplecom customers and team to the Viatel and Digiweb families. Together we can build something special. We have been very impressed by the capabilities of the Ripplecom team and we are convinced we will have a bright future together. Together I feel we can build a new and even stronger team with the right capabilities and continue to support business and consumer needs for superb customer service, great technology and disruptive solutions.” said Paul Rellis CEO Digiweb & Viatel. “On the back of this acquisition, we will see more consolidation happening in the telecoms and technology market in Ireland and beyond.”

Commenting on the announcement John McDonnell, Managing Director of Ripplecom, commented that “Joining forces with Digiweb & Viatel means our customers can access a broad new range of cloud solutions and enjoy 100% connectivity coverage across Ireland and beyond. Our two organisations share complementary core competencies that, combined, form a formidable cloud communications partner. I believe this is a very welcome development for both companies and the wider business community.”

The financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. In 2021, with the acquisition of Ripplecom, the Group is forecasting revenues north of 38M euro next year, with a combined 3,500 business customers and 28,000 residential customers.