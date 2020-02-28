Disability Supports Information Open Morning in Dundalk on Monday

A Disability Supports Information Open Morning will take place this Monday at the Intro Office at the Government Buildings on the St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk.

The event, which is open to all, runs from 9.30am to 12 noon.

The morning will provide information to those with disabilities on supports for gaining employment, returning to education and much more.

On the day there will be a number of stands present including representatives from the National Learning Network, Walk Peer, EmployAbility, Volunteer Louth, Adult Education, Regional Skills Training Centre, Magnet Training Centre, Local Employment Services and the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection.

No appointment is necessary and a sign language interpreter will be available on the day.