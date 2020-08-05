Disruption to Carlingford Lough Ferry service

The Carlingford Lough Ferry has reported a service disruption this afternoon.

The disruption due to “technical issues” occurred at 1.30pm with the company stating on their social media page that they hope to be back operational soon.

They said: “Dear customer, please note that our service is temporarily disrupted due to technical issues.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we hope to be back in service as soon as possible.

“Please check our Facebook page or website for further updates www.carlingfordferry.com.”