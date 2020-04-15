Diversions in place on M1 after pedestrian is killed

Road users are advised that diversions are in place on the southbound section of the M1 motorway between Junctions 9 Drogheda and 7 Jenkinstown.

This follows an incident overnight in which a man in his 30s who was walking on the M1 died after he was struck by a car on the southbound section of the motorway in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened near the Junction 8 exit ramp south of Drogheda at 12.15am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

Emergency services remain at the scene this morning.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.