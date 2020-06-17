DkIT launches strategic plan charting next phase of evolution for institute

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT) has today launched a new three-year strategic plan, signalling a new era of growth and positive transformation for the institute and wider region.

The plan entitled ‘DkIT Strategic Plan 2020-22 – Leading and Shaping the Future of Higher Education in the North Leinster South Ulster Region’ was revealed as part of a virtual launch to staff and partners this morning.

The new plan which was recently ratified by the DKIT Governing Body, clearly articulates the Institute’s mission to be the unequivocal leader for higher education and craft apprenticeships, and the engine for growth and social cohesion North Leinster-South Ulster through the achievement of TU status and cross-border alliances.

The five thematic areas set out in the plan, which encompass Changing Landscapes, Excellent Teaching and Learning, Research and Innovation, National and International Engagement, and Organisational Development and Corporate Excellence, will steer the institute’s next phase of evolution as it undergoes the transition towards becoming the next technological university on the Belfast-Dublin corridor.

The strategic plan is guided by the core values of learner-centredness; equality, diversity and inclusivity and transparency and accountability which align directly with the current ethos of the college.

Speaking during a video address, DkIT President, Michael Mulvey, PhD said: “This year we celebrate our 50th anniversary and upon reflecting on the achievements of the institute over the past five decades, we are extremely proud of our rich legacy of growth and the unquestionable contribution to the region we serve – to the learners, families, schools and colleges, employers, enterprises and the wider community.

“As we look to the future, we seek to build on this legacy and continue to be a leader within our region. In order to do this, it is important that we evolve as an organisation to keep pace with the ever-changing educational landscape.

“In working towards achieving TU status, we will continue to leverage our unique location at the mid-point of the Belfast-Dublin economic corridor and continue to strengthen existing alliances both North and South of the border.”

In his introduction to the Strateguc Plan, Paddy Malone, DkIT Chairman, remarked: “DkIT is committed to the delivery of excellence in all its pursuits. The strategic goals and objectives set out within this plan reinforces the institute’s commitment to its regional remit, while contributing to the national agenda for higher education. In doing so, this will safeguard and sustain our communities now and into the future as students will choose to study and remain in the region.”

The institute adopted an inclusive and consultative three-phased strategic planning process throughout the development of the plan.

During his address, Mr Mulvey extended his thanks to the governing body, the leadership team, institute staff and students, in addition to external partners and stakeholders for their contribution to the plan.

To read the DkIT Strategic Plan 2020-22, please visit dkit.ie/StrategicPlan.