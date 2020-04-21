DkIT lecturer’s study shows Louth has the fastest rate of growth in Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Louth now has the fastest rate of growth of Covid-19 cases on the island.

That’s according to data put together by Dundalk IT’s Dr Philip McGuinness.

In recent weeks the lecturer in the local institute’s Department of Computing, Science and Mathematics has created a website called Covidwatch, which documents Covid-19 cases and figures for Ireland, North and South, as well as globally.

His latest update shows that cases in Louth have shown the highest rate of change over the last five-day period with an increase of 85.17%.

The site, which can be accessed here, has already been used by journalists, politicians and health professionals to report on the current pandemic in Ireland.