DkIT provide Coronavirus update to staff and students

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has issued information to all staff and all students in relation to the Covid-19 as provided by the Department of Education and Skills.

A spokesperson for the Institute said: “In the interest of public safety, DkIT will actively encourage all staff and students to take the necessary precautions as outlined by the Department, under the guidance of the relevant national health authorities, through regular updates and the display of HSC-approved informational posters across campus.

“I can confirm that there have been no reported incidences of suspected Covid-19 outbreak among DkIT students or staff.”