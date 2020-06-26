DKIT Sport to re-open on Wednesday July 1st

DKIT Sport has announced plans to re-open next Wednesday July 1st.

In a statement on their Facebook page this evening, the facility at Dundalk Retail Park said: “We are delighted to confirm we will be re-opening DKIT Sport on July 1st.

“Our Health & Safety experts have been liaising with industry representative bodies and Government agencies to ensure we are implementing the highest standards of health and safety protocols across all leisure centres. The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and that is why we decided to wait to open until July 1st so we could ensure we have everything in place and staff fully trained.

“We are pleased to confirm customers will have access to the gym, swimming pool and fitness classes, but it is important to note that the capacity and social distancing restrictions means we will have some new protocols that must be adhered too.

“We will be asking all customers to adhere to new health and safety operational guidelines. Details can be found here: www.dkitsport.ie/re-opening. Please ensure you read this carefully. This page will be updated regularly

“Some of the changing facilities and lockers will not be available due to distancing and capacity restrictions. We are encouraging customers to arrive gym ready to avoid using the changing rooms and lockers where possible.”

Further details provided were as follows:

Memberships

All memberships will resume on July 1st with monthly direct debit membership billing resuming on 1st July also. The first payment will be reduced by 50% to make up for the days owed due to our forced closure in March, returning to the full rate in August.

Booking System

Customers will need to book in advance of attending the gym, swimming pool or fitness classes. This may change in the coming weeks in line with government regulations. Customers can book time slots in advance by phone or email. DKIT Sport phone lines will be open Monday June 29th from 10.00am – 5.00pm and Tuesday June 30th from 12.00pm to 7. You can also email info@dkitsport.ie but you must receive confirmation email to confirm your booking. We will not be accepting bookings through social media. When we are operational customers can book future slots at reception.

We Are All in This Together

More than ever, we are determined to drive our mission of ‘A Healthier and Happier Ireland’ and it appears that our longstanding company values have never been more relevant e.g. ‘We Are All In This Together’. So we ask that all customers do their part by not endangering others by coming to the centre if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19; and please also maintain social distancing and hygiene practises and follow new one-way routes and layouts in the leisure centre.

“Please be patient with our staff on site, while they are also adjusting to this ‘new normal’. They are our ‘frontline heroes’ and we thank them for all they have done to get us back up and running.

“It is natural to feel a bit overwhelmed with so many changes and restrictions, but we are here to get you back safely, in assisting you with your health and fitness goals. We cannot wait to see you soon.

“Thank you for your continued support. June 29th marks our 5th anniversary and no better time to celebrate by welcoming our customers back next week.”