DkIT students to go virtual in aid of Cara Cancer Support Centre

From this coming Monday November 23rd, the third year Digital Marketing and Public Relations degree students at Dundalk IT will be hosting a range of virtual events in the hope of raising awareness and much-needed funds for the Cara Cancer Support Centre in Dundalk.

With Covid-19 restrictions still in place, the students had to get creative with their fundraising ideas. They decided to run a series of virtual events to help raise money for their chosen charity, Cara Cancer Support. There are a total of six events, each one unique in its own way. The first event will take place virtually on Monday the 23rd of November and they will finish up on the 7th of December with one group hiking up Slieve Gullion.

The concept for the fundraiser is ‘Challenges for Cara.’ It centres around the fact that people living with cancer face many different challenges on a daily basis. The students wanted to test themselves by completing a series of challenges too.

“The challenges we will undergo throughout the different events will hopefully symbolize the challenges that the people who use the Cara Support Centre experience when living with cancer,” explained third-year student Kerrie McGarrell.

“Life is never a straightforward journey; it has the tendency to throw curve balls at us when we least expect it.”

Cara Cancer Support Centre is run by volunteers and it offers free support and services to people living with cancer. They provide a supportive environment in a warm, welcoming and relaxed atmosphere where patients and family members can come to find solace and avail of the experience of cancer survivors.

The Centre relies heavily on public fundraising and the generosity of the local community. Covid- 19 has made it harder but not impossible for charities like the Cara Cancer Support Centre to fundraise.

Anna Brennan of Cara Cancer Support Centre is delighted that the students have chosen Cara Cancer.

“We really appreciate the efforts of the students in raising much needed funds for Cara Cancer Support Centre,” she said.

“The last eight months have been extremely challenging for everyone. For us in Cara Cancer it has been really difficult to fundraise. The people of Dundalk and surrounding areas have always been really generous and we need their support now more than ever. We really understand how challenging it must be for the students and lecturers to organize these events; remote from each other and from the campus.”

Each of the six teams have each set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds throughout their individual eventsand they are: #LightsupforCara, #ACaraChristmas, #ClimbforCara, #SpotKickforCara, #DressupforCara and #CampOutforCara.

“All funds raised from the students GoFundMe pages will go towards continuing to provide a safe place for patients and their family members to share their worries/fears, while meeting other people going through similar situations. We can’t express enough how grateful we are to everyone involved in helping us make a difference,” said Kerrie.

“Please support these wonderful events and help us to raise funds for the Cara Cancer Support Centre.

“All are welcome to join us online over on the DkIT Challenges for Cara Cancer Facebook page, starting this Monday the 23rd of November.”