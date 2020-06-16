Dolores Minogue becomes second ever female chair of Louth County Council

Fine Gael’s Dolores Minogue was yesterday elected as the new chair of Louth County Council at their annual general meeting in St Gerard’s Hall in Dundalk.

The Ardee woman becomes just the second female chair of the local authority, following in the footsteps of Fianna Fáil’s Jacqui McConville who wore the chains of office in 2002 and 2003.

Cllr Minogue defeated Sinn Féin’s Cllr Kevin Meenan in a vote to succeed outgoing chair Cllr Liam Reilly by 16 votes to eight.

The new vice chair will be Labour’s Cllr Michelle Hall, who beat Sinn Féin’s Cllr Joanna Byrne in the vote.

This is the first time that there has been a female chair and vice-chair at the same time.