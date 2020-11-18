Donnelly says there is ‘no appetite’ to extend Level 5 restrictions

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has given real hope that the country could be set to come out of the current lockdown as planned on December 1st.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, Mr Donnelly said “there is no appetite to extend Level 5 restrictions”.

Minister Donnelly warned however that “the next two weeks are critical” in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and exiting Level 5 restrictions at the end of the month.

“We’re exiting Level 5 at the start of December. You can never say never on anything, but there is no appetite whatsoever to extend Level 5 past six weeks,” he said.