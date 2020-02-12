Double sided LED advertisement panel planned outside The Fairways Hotel

The owners of the Fairways Hotel are planning to erect a double sided LED advertisement panel on the Dublin Road outside the hotel.

East Coast Catering have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission for an external LED double sided hotel advertisement signage panel situated along the Dublin Road (R132).

The signage will be 2.6m long by 1.0m high and will be approximately 1.3m above the adjacent footpath level.

The plans also allow for all associated site works and landscaping.

A decision on the matter is due by April 5th.