Doyle welcomes new sequencing of traffic lights at Park Street/Anne Street junction

Local Councillor Maria Doyle has welcomed the news that traffic light sequencing at the junction of Anne Street and Park Street has been altered.

The Fine Gael representative called on the local authority to make the change a number of months ago “to improve the traffic flow and to relieve the congestion at this busy junction.”

The change has now been made with Cllr Doyle insisting it will help the flow of traffic in that area of town.

She said: “The Council has now altered the system here so that motorists may now turn right from Park Street onto Anne Street without having to wait for the green arrow filter light, as long as the main light is green and there is no oncoming traffic.

“This new ‘Proceed with Caution’ arrangement is similar to that on Hill Street Bridge and on the Inner Relief Road.

“Traffic volumes in town are now increasing, so I hope this change will improve the flow of traffic at this junction. It will not interfere with pedestrians, as the call button will turn all the lights red and allow pedestrians to cross safely.

“Basically, if the light is green and there is no traffic coming from Dublin Street to Park Street, motorists may cross at the junction from Park Street to Anne Street without having to wait for the green arrow to light.”