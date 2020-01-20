Doyle welcomes turning on of new street lighting in Blackrock

Local Councillor Maria Doyle has welcome the news that 16 new lights have been switched on for the first time on the old Golf Links Road and Rock Road in Blackrock.

In a statement on her Facebook page, the Fine Gael representative said further works were planned to improve these two stretches of road this year.

She said: “Thrilled to see the 16 new lights on the Old Golf Links Road and Rock Road switched on.

“Although Louth County Council no longer provide new streetlights for budgetary reasons, I was delighted to get these much-needed lights installed as part of our successful 2019 Town and Village Renewal scheme project.

“Blackrock Tidy Towns, Louth and Council and I worked together on securing €100,000 last year for new footpaths and lighting in this area of Blackrock, and were very happy to hear recently that our application for 2020 has also been successful. As a result, we have another €100,000 to continue this footpath infrastructure along the Rock Road.

“I promised I would do whatever I could to improve the footpath infrastructure in Blackrock and, in partnership with Blackrock Tidy Towns, I am delighted to be delivering on this promise,” said Cllr Doyle.