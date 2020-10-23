Dreambeans Coffee rebrand emphasises local credentials with map of Louth on labels

Dundalk’s only online coffee company, Dreambeanscoffee.ie has put the focus on its local credentials by including a stylised map of Co Louth on its new labels. Dreambeanscoffee.ie is the online sales arm of Greenbean Coffee Roasters on Coes Road, Dundalk.

Greenbean has been roasting coffee in Dundalk since 1987 and is one Ireland’s best speciality coffee roasters. The company’s roots are firmly in Co Louth, employing local people in Dundalk and selling coffee to coffee shops and restaurants throughout Ireland. Dreambeanscoffee.ie sells directly to consumers and offices. We’re proud of our Co Louth credentials. We know the quality of our coffee is best and that only the choicest beans from the finest producers make it into our coffee.

Pat McArdle of Dreambeans Coffee said: “We’ve been having fun with our new branding, asking people to tell us what they see on the label and everyone quickly figures out it’s a map but we get a lot of answers it’s Italy or Colombia or Ethiopia, it takes most people a minute to realise it’s their own county, Co Louth. We’re proud to be based in Co Louth and we love our new Louth Labels. We hope the people of Co Louth will like them too.”

Home users, offices and non hospitality customers can buy coffee directly at www.dreambeanscoffee.ie