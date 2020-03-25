Driver theory tests suspended until further notice
All driver theory tests are being suspended in light of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Prometric, who provide the test on behalf of the Road Safety Authority, says it is no longer in a position to provide a normal level of staffing that maintains the integrity of the service while adhering to HSE guidelines on social distancing.
The suspension takes effect immediately and is subject to ongoing review.
Candidates who have a driver theory test scheduled will be contacted.