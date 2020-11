A motorist who was pulling a trailer is set to face prosecution after being caught driving almost 40km/h over the speed limit on the M1 motorway on the outskirts of Dundalk yesterday.

The vehicle was detected by the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit driving at 118km/h, which is well above the speed limit for towing a trailer.

The vehicle was pulled in by Gardaí during a speed check with a prosecution set to follow.