Dromad Hire deliver key supplies to Louth County Hospital

Local company Dromad Hire have been supplying the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk with key items to help them through the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This morning the Dublin Road hospital took delivery of barrier fencing to assist with their management of combating the COVID-19 virus.

All of Dromad Hire’s operations, along with their 24/7 emergency call out service, remain open to all frontline service, HSE and healthcare facilities, supply chains and essential retail services.

The local plant, tool and equipment hire specialists have introduced several operating measures along with adhering to HSE guidelines to ensure maximum safety to employees, customers and suppliers while they continue to provide their essential services.

For 24/7 support please contact Ronan Cotter 087 986 9098 or Pierce Martin 087 674 1010.

Dromad Group also operates a number of services on a nationwide scale throughout the UK and Ireland including IPS Ireland (Parts), PSR Ireland (Service) & APS Ireland (Sales).