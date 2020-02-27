Drone operators asked to assist in search for missing local man Oliver McCloskey

An appeal for assistance has been made to all local drone operators to help out in the search for missing local man Oliver McCloskey.

The 67-year-old hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in Faughart last Thursday morning at around 6am.

He was last seen in the Quay Street area having parked his 191 LH Peugeot 3008 there, which was later recovered.

Oliver hasn’t been seen since last Thursday morning

Hive Drone Store have taken to social media to encourage drone operators to assist in the search for Oliver.

Posting a map of the search area (see above), they said: “Guys we have an urgent appeal to help find missing persons Oliver McCloskey. Oliver is thought to have gone into the water along the south coast, main search area would be Louth/Dundalk area.

“Main search areas are highlighted in red along the coast. We need as many operators as possible due to the longer it’s left the more difficult it will become to find Oliver.

“Drone operators and ground search teams required. Oliver’s family will provide charging points for equipment and anything else you may need to help with the search.”

Further details can be found on the Hive Drone Store Facebook page here.

Oliver is described as 5ft 11in in height and of medium build. When last seen he was wearing a navy Regatta jacket with a hood and possibly a navy hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.

Gardaí are particularly anxious to hear from any motorists with dash cams who travelled on the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk on the morning of Thursday 20th February 2020 between 6am and 7am to contact Dundalk Garda Station.