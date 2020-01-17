Drugs and cash seized following Garda search operation in Dundalk

Gardaí seized drugs worth €5,000 and a cash sum of €32,000 as part of a search operation in Dundalk today.

During the course of the operation carried out by the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, four premises were searched under warrant.

Gardaí said: “As a result of the searches a total of approximately €5,000 of drugs were seized including Cannabis, Cocaine and MDMA.

“Also, approximately €32,000 of cash was seized.”

One male in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.