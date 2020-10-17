Drugs seized following search of properties in Castleross estate

- LOCAL NEWS
- LOCAL SPORT
-
Featured
Dundalk FC held at home by Bohemian FCOct 17, 2020 | Local news, Sport
-
Featured
Hoban's quick fire double sees Dundalk move up to third in the tableOct 14, 2020 | Headline, Local news, Sport
- Recent
-
-
Dundalk FC name squad for Europa League group stagesby TOTT Editor | Oct 9, 2020 | 0
-
-
- LOCAL EVENTS
-
Featured
Ó Fiaich College to hold virtual open day this ThursdayOct 14, 2020 | Advertising Feature, Education, Local events
-
Featured
MAD Youth Theatre to host annual open day this ThursdayOct 13, 2020 | Entertainment, Local events, Local news
- Recent
-
Ó Fiaich College to hold virtual open day on Thursdayby TOTT Editor | Oct 9, 2020 | 0
-
EPSO contemporary creative ares project coming to Dundalk this monthby TOTT Editor | Oct 6, 2020 | 0
-
RTÉ to broadcast some of this year's St Gerard's Novenaby TOTT Editor | Oct 5, 2020 | 0
-
-
- LOCAL BUSINESS
-
Featured
Taoiseach to give 'very detailed consideration' to calls to move to Level 5Oct 16, 2020 | Business, Current affairs, Headline, Local government, Local news
-
Featured
MrPRICE to open new store at North Link Retail Park on ThursdayOct 16, 2020 | Business, Headline, Local jobs, Local news
- Recent
-
Dundalk Credit Union make 'Random Act of Kindness' donations to local groupsby TOTT Editor | Oct 16, 2020 | 0
-
Intact's Justin Lawless named one of the Top 25 Software CEOs of Europeby TOTT Editor | Oct 15, 2020 | 0
-
Pamela Scott announces closure of Dundalk storeby TOTT Editor | Oct 15, 2020 | 0
-
-
- LOCAL PROPERTY
-
Featured
Eight new homes planned for the Lower Point RoadOct 15, 2020 | Local news, Property news
-
Featured
Dundalk house prices up 1.1% in August after four successive months of fallsOct 14, 2020 | Headline, Local news, Property news
- Recent
-
New signage planned for Armagh Diocese Pastoral Centreby TOTT Editor | Oct 13, 2020 | 0
-
-
-
-
Select Page