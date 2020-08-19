Drugs worth €310,000 seized during raid on cannabis grow house in Dundalk

The total value of the plants and drugs seized following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Dundalk yesterday is believed to be in excess of €310,000.

The seizure was made just after 8am on Tuesday morning, when members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, Dundalk Detective Unit and uniformed members executed a search of a house under warrant at Castle Road.

In the course of the search cannabis plants (pending analysis) at varying stages of growth were located and seized along with approximately 13Kg of suspected cannabis herb.

As part of the operation, Gardaí also seized lights, fans and an irrigation system associated with the cultivation of cannabis plants.

One man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in connection with the discovery and will appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court this Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at 11am.