Drugs worth €4,000 seized after male is apprehended by Gardaí in Dundalk

Gardaí from the Dundalk Drugs Unit seized drugs worth a combined total of €4,000 in the town yesterday.

After observing a male acting suspiciously, Gardaí apprehended the individual following a short chase after he attempted to evade them,.

During the course of searching the male, he was found to be in possession of approximately €1,500 worth of geroin.

This male in his 30’s was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station where he was questioned in relation to the drugs found.

During a follow up search at his home, Gardaí discovered approximately €2,500 worth of Cocaine and other drug related paraphernalia.

He was later charged in relation to both drug seizures and released on bail to appear at Dundalk District Court in the near future.