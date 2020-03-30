Dry and cool conditions in store this week but it will be cloudier

The weather is due to be dry and cool again this week but mostly cloudy.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “BACKGROUND – High pressure continues to dominate our weather, but it’s not as strong as it was last week. Indeed this High has been one of the strongest ever. So less sunshine, breezier and slightly cooler than last week. But last week was excellent, so the coming week will still be good.

“The High responsible for our settled weather currently sits off Ireland’s west coast. It is a very large system, covering most of the north Atlantic, with an impressive central pressure of 1051hPa. As the week passes, it weakens and drifts west, but returns again later in the week.

“MONDAY – Some sunny spells but overall cloudier than of late. Windier too, with fresh northerly winds, these easing this evening. Cool at 10°C. Dry but mostly cloudy tonight. Light northerly winds. No frost. Minimum 6°C.

“TUESDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy. Moderate northerly winds. Max 10°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Dry. Cloudy. Moderate NW winds. Max 9°C.

“THURSDAY – Some patchy light drizzle possible early morning. Otherwise dry and cloudy. Fresh occasionally strong NW winds. Max 10°C.

“FRIDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy. Moderate westerly winds. Max 9°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Little change. Mostly cloudy but dry.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – A long way off, but unfortunately it looks like we will be waving goodbye to high pressure and seeing The Atlantic regain control. So becoming more unsettled, with wind and rain at times.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.