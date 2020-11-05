Dry and settled weather conditions expected over this coming weekend

The weather locally is set to remain dry and settled over the coming days.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast up until Sunday.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – Average

Rainfall – Below average

Windspeed – Below average

Sunshine totals – About average

Sunrise – 7.40am

Sunset – 4.40pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure remains in control Thursday through to Saturday. It then slips away to the east, allowing a warm but wetter airflow to push in from the south. From the middle of next week, The Atlantic regains control so more unsettled, with wetter, windier and cooler conditions in store.

“THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy, with the best chance of sunny spells being later in the day. Most areas totally dry (there may be a few patches of light drizzle near the coast). Light NW winds. Max 11°C. Mostly cloudy tonight but dry. Hardly any wind so some fog may form in sheltered areas. Minimum 7°C.

“FRIDAY – A decent day. It will be dry with some long spells of sunshine developing. Moderate SW winds. Max 12°C.

“SATURDAY – A dry day but overall cloudy. Light to moderate easterly winds. Max 12°C.

“SUNDAY – A cloudy day with some rain at times throughout the day, heaviest in the morning. Moderate, occasionally fresh SE winds. Max 13°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a more unsettled week, with low pressure dominating, especially from mid week when The Atlantic influence takes over.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.

Pictured above main: A tree in Meadow Grove that was blown down in stormy conditions last weekend.