Dry start to the week set to give way to rain by the weekend

The middle part of this week will have dry conditions before things become much more unsettled towards the weekend.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “A low passing north of Scotland today will keep us in a fresh NW airflow for the next 24 hours. High pressure then builds from the SW and brings dry settled conditions for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Late in the week things become more unsettled as a deep area of low pressure up towards Iceland feeds in cooler, windier and showery weather. Very little rainfall this week (apart from Friday and Saturday nights).

MONDAY – A mix of sunny spells and clouds this morning. A few showers about this afternoon and evening, but mostly dry. Moderate occasionally fresh westerly winds. Cool at 6°C. Windy with a mix of clear spells and showers tonight. Minimum temperatures of 3°C so be careful on the roads.

“TUESDAY – Mostly, if not totally, dry. A mix of clouds with some long periods of sunshine. Fresh NW winds easing as the day progresses. Max 9°C. Clear with light winds and frost Tuesday night.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy but dry. Light SW winds. Max 7°C.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy but dry. Moderate southerly winds. Max 8°C.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy and mostly dry with some patchy light drizzle at times. Moderate southerly winds. Max 9°C. Some rain likely Friday night.

“SATURDAY – Mostly dry with some sunshine. Rain due Saturday night. Fresh SW winds. Max 9°C.

“SUNDAY – Sunshine and showers. Windy. Max 10°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – A cold start to next week looks likely, with showers and blustery NW winds.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.