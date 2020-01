Duffy’s Circus is returning to Dundalk next week.

The popular circus will be located at the Marshes Shopping Centre “with a brand new show for the new decade.”

The circus will be in town from Wednesday February 5th to Sunday February 9th inclusive. Shows take place at 7.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday and at 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday.

Weekend shows will then take place at 2pm and 5pm.

You can book your tickets online now at www.duffyscircus.com