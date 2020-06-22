Dull and wet start to the week but temperatures to rise by Thursday

This week’s weather “could be better but could be worse.”

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their look ahead to the next seven days.

According to the local forecaster there will be little sunshine in the first half of the week but temperatures will then be above average on Thursday and Friday.

Louth Weather said: “Could be better, could be worse!

SUMMARY

Temperatures above average especially on Thursday and Friday

Little sunshine in first half of the week

Rainfall about average, Tuesday and Friday most likely to get some. Estimate 20mm this week.

Breezy Monday and Saturday, otherwise quite light winds

“BACKGROUND – Another messy week. Low pressure has control but as I indicated last Thursday high pressure takes over for a period from mid week.

“MONDAY – Cloudy and dull. Lots of dry weather but some patchy light rain at times. Southerly winds picking up as the day progresses. Humid with maximum of 18°C. Cloudy with rain at times. Very mild at 15°C.

“TUESDAY – A wet start. A few brief sunny spells but generally cloudy, especially with low cloud on the hills. Light patchy rain likely on and off throughout the day. Moderate southerly winds. Max 17°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy but mostly dry. Light SW breeze. Max 19°C.

“THURSDAY – My pick of the week. A big improvement with dry conditions and some good spells of sunshine. Moderate NE winds. Warm at 23°C.

“FRIDAY – A lot of uncertainty but it looks like showers with some sunshine too. Moderate southerly winds. Max 20°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications suggest sunshine and scattered showers. Moderate SW winds. Cooler at 18°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – no sign of a return of high pressure and dry sunny weather.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.