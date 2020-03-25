Dundalk 10k postponed until September

The annual Dundalk 10k Run and 5k Walk has been postponed until this September.

The event which is run by Dundalk IT in aid of Rape Crisis North East and the Cara Cancer Support Centre, had been due to take place on April 22nd.

The organisers announced today however that it had now been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday September 9th.

DkIT’s Derek Crilly said: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and following guidelines from the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Government, the DkIT Dundalk 10k is postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday 9th September 2020 at 6.30pm.

“All participants who have already registered are automatically registered for the rescheduled date.

“We will continue to work with our sponsors and charity partners over the next coming months to ensure that the event meets the high standards you have come to expect.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out via email (derek.crilly@dkit.ie) or via one of our social media channels. We’re happy to help in any way that we can.

“In the meantime please keep safe and when exercising please adhere to the physical distancing guidelines as set out by the HSE.”

Sponsors of the event include Dundalk Retail Park, Intact Software, DkIT Students’ Union, Fyffes, Servisource Recruitment, DkIT Sport, Dundalk Credit Union and Recruit Island.