Dundalk a possible location for new Camile Thai Kitchen take away

Dundalk is one of the locations which has been earmarked by Camile Thai Kitchen for a possible new franchise.

Last month the healthy take away chain launched a new lost cost conversion franchise in a bid to allow restaurant and bar owners to reopen their kitchens as Camile delivery units.

According to Camile, this is a response to the difficulties that restaurant and bar owners around Ireland are facing as they contemplate reopening their businesses with social distancing restrictions, making many of them unviable.

The new franchise will be available in towns and cities around Ireland where Camile is not currently represented.

Target towns include Dundalk, as well as Athlone, Ballyfermot, Carlow, Clondalkin, Ennis, Kilkenny, Maynooth, Mullingar, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Sligo, Tralee and Wexford.

Camile said that the franchise will be suitable for businesses that have a proper commercial kitchen, and which are located centrally in their towns, making it efficient to carry out home deliveries adjacent to their premises.

Camile CEO Brody Sweeney said: “Our business has been incredibly fortunate in thriving through the coronavirus pandemic, unlike almost all other food service businesses. We know the difficulty many restaurant and bar owners face as they contemplate reopening in this environment. Our service can provide a partial solution for many hospitality owners.”

Mr Sweeney, who previously ran the O’Brien’s Sandwich Bar chain, said he was in talks with several operators about rolling out the format.

“It would be for delivery only, not takeaway or in-store dining, so no investment would be required for front of house,” he said.

He said many operators, even when they are allowed to reopen, face a “slow bleed to death” due to the capacity restrictions envisaged under social distancing rules. He suggests that a low-cost franchise could help to generate cashflow and allow the owners of commercial kitchens to “sweat the asset”.

The new franchise would involve an initial licence for a period of 12 months, with an option for an extension at the end of the period.

Subject to an audit of the restaurant kitchen, Camile anticipates that a total investment of approximately €30,000 would allow a kitchen to be adapted for Camile’s delivery only service as well as a full marketing launch, with no front of house investment or interference with the owner’s core business.

Camile Thai Kitchen was founded in 2010 and now has 32 outlets, including five in London.

Mr Sweeney claims the brand, which incorporates Thai fast food aimed at health-conscious consumers, has been “thriving through the coronavirus pandemic”.