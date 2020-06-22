Dundalk and District Trout Anglers concerned over rise of fuel waste being dumped at Toberona

The Dundalk and District Trout Anglers’ group have hit out at the level of illegal fuel waste which has been dumped in the river at Toberona in recent months.

A representative for the group shared the above images of cubes of the diesel laundering waste which were dumped at the river on Saturday morning and said there was concern amongst the group at the fact that this particular area had been targeted for the third time this year.

A concerned committee member said: “This is the third incident this year alone with toxic waste running into the drains nearby.

“The river is used by anglers, kayakers, people with dogs and now in the summer months by a lot of people swimming. If this toxic sludge were to infect any of the above mentioned the results could be catastrophic.

It has been non stop for several years with the authorities making no viable effort to curtail or stop it.”