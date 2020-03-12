Dundalk band Just Mustard to perform at this year’s Electric Picnic

Dundalk band Just Mustard were among the acts confirmed for this year’s Electric Picnic when the line-up was revealed yesterday.

The annual festival will return to Stradbally in Co Laois from September 4th to 6th with headliners including Rage Against The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers and Picture This.

Bicep, Ian Brown, Run the Jewels, Foals, Skepta, James Vincent McMorrow, Annie Mac, Mabel and Rick Astley are some of the other acts confirmed alongside Just Mustard.

The Dundalk five piece are made up of Katie Ball, Shane Maguire, Rob Clarke, David Noonan and Mete Kalyon and have been together since 2016.

Tickets for Electric Picnic are already sold out.