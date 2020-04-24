Dundalk band Orwells ’84 release new single ‘On The Road’

Dundalk band Orwells ’84 have released their new single ‘On The Road’ today.

The track comes from their EP ‘Truth Is The First Victim’ which was released last year.

With an indie-folk sound that also pays homage to the legendary likes of David Bowie, Nick Cave, The Libertines and Arctic Monkeys, ‘On The Road’ is a follow-up to their successful debut single ‘Cailín’, off the same EP.

‘On The Road’ was recorded by Pauric McCrum and Peter McCoy in Sun Studios, Dublin.

Watch the video, recorded by Tim Shearwood, below: