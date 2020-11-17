Dundalk-based Diaceutics honoured with international star award

Dundalk-based Diaceutics Plc, the company behind the world’s first diagnostic network for Precision Medicine, DXRX – The Diagnostic Network®, has this week been awarded the International Star Award as part of the European Small and Mid Cap Awards 2020. The awards are a joint initiative of the European Commission, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges and European Issuers.

In June of this year, Diaceutics was recognised as ‘IPO of the Year’ at the 8th Annual Small Cap Awards, and was subsequently shortlisted for this International Star Award, alongside Proeduca Altus and Sanlorenzo, by an independent jury established by the European Commission.

Since floating on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2019, Diaceutics has maintained a strong upward trajectory. In recent months, the company has announced a number of key developments which show its commitment to addressing key issues hindering cancer testing.

Each year, the International Star award is bestowed upon a newly listed mid-cap company that has demonstrated strategic growth internationally, defined by critical success factors such as international sales expansion, increased profitability and market share growth. Each year, small and mid-cap companies are nominated for four separate categories which include International Star, Rising Star, Star of Innovation and Star of 2020.

The International Star award win bookends a significant period for Diaceutics, following the successful launch of DXRX – The Diagnostic Network® last month. This platform is designed to improve the efficiency of cancer patient testing globally, reducing the current protracted timeline for a patient to secure optimal treatment from years to months.

Philip White, Diaceutics CFO (pictured above) said: “I’d like to offer a sincere thanks to everyone involved in the European Small and Mid Cap Awards. It’s a great honour for Diaceutics to be recognised with this International Star award. This represents a seal of approval for the inroads we have made in recent years, particularly since our IPO. This award is really for our talented workforce, whose dedication and skill have driven this period of success for Diaceutics.

“We will continue with our efforts to help reduce the significant lag in cancer testing and treatment. With the recent launch of DXRX, we are in a great position to make a significant impact in addressing the widespread inefficiencies in the cancer treatment landscape globally and help more patients receive the right drug at the right time.”