Dundalk Bay Brewery make hand sanitiser for local market

Dundalk Bay Brewery and Distillery have been busy making hand sanitisers for the last week or so for the local market.

The company behind both Brewmaster Beer and Ravenrock Gin have turned their hand to creating hand sanitiser, similarly to the Great Northern Brewing Company.

They said: “At a time like this, every little helps. If you’re in need of supplies you’ll find these products in SuperValu Fairways and in multiple pharmacies throughout Dundalk.”

A donation of hand sanitiser was also made to Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home to help with supply shortages, with a couple of bottles of gin thrown in as well.