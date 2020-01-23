Dundalk Brass Band recruiting new musicians

The Dundalk Brass Band are inviting musicians to join them as part of an ongoing recruitment drive.

All trumpet players, trombone players, bass players, horn players, saxophone players and clarinet players are welcome to join them for their once a week rehearsals at their band room in Jocelyn Street.

Now is an ideal time to join as the band begin rehearsing for their new summer programme.

The band perform a wide and varied programme of music which covers a wide variety of genres and eras.

The band is also interested in hearing from anyone interested in learning to play any of the instruments listed above.

For further details contact Eamonn on 087 2030002.