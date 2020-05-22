Dundalk bred ‘Ruby’ named Irish Dog of the Decade

A dog which was bred in Dundalk has been named GAIN Pet Nutrition/Irish Canine Press Irish Dog of the Decade.

‘Ruby’, a Wire Fox Terrier, claimed the coveted title following a successful contest in which over 5,000 votes were cast.

Bred in Dundalk in the famous Blackdale kennels of Harry O’Donoghue, ‘Ruby’ was bred in the purple amongst legions of other memorable Blackdale dogs down through the years, like her double Grandsire, Ch GB & USA Ch Blackdale Ringmaster, B. Going for Gold, B. Admiral, B. The Diamond, and so many other multi champions who completed their titles all over the world.

‘Ruby’, after winning her Irish crown, won her first CC at Belfast Ch show, and then made the journey across the water to Great Britain, where, piloted by Harry’s trusted friend and handler, Andrew Goodsell, she covered herself in glory, winning no fewer than 9 General Ch Best in Shows, a record for any Terrier bitch since 1937, and 5 Reserve BIS, with 21 Group wins along the way. She was also won BIS at every Terrier Show and BIS at The Fox Terrier Show for three years on the run. BOB & Group 2 at Crufts 2008, she was also BOB at the World Show that year.

She was UK Dog of the Year all breeds in 2009, the first WFT to do so since 1972 and the first Terrier since 1988 (having been UK Bitch of the Year in ’08) and came back home to win BIS at the European Winner Show, held in Dublin that summer. The following year she won her 9th Best in Show at Scottish Kennel Club; just a week before taking her 37th CC and the 40 years old Breed Record, at Bath, the pinnacle of one of the most illustrious careers of any dog bred in Ireland.