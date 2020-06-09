Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic to take place in August

The Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic is planned to take place this August.

The event, sponsored by Servisource Workforce Solutions, is due to take place at Dundalk Golf Club on Friday August 28th.

The cost for a team of four is €300, plus VAT.

Excellent prizes worth over €1,400 will be presented to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winning teams. The competition will be Stableford with the two best scores counting. Teams of four players, Ladies and/or Gents, who will play off their official G.U.I Handicaps: (Ladies Max 28, Gents Max 20).

Tee-off times will commence from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Teams will be advised prior to the event. Please state preferred tee-off time on the booking form. (First come first served basis).

You can book your place here.