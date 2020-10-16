Dundalk Credit Union make ‘Random Act of Kindness’ donations to local groups

In celebration of International Credit Union Day yesterday, Dundalk Credit Union made a number of donations to local charities and organisations.

The “Random Acts of Kindness’ saw cheques presented by chairman Paddy Donnelly and Miriam Williams of the board of directors to the following groups:

Friends of St Oliver’s

Louth SPCA

Women’s Aid Dundalk

Maria Goretti Foundation

Pictured above main: Paddy Donnelly of Dundalk Credit Union presenting a donation to Fiona Squibb of Louth SPCA